e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Teenager’s father demands probe into his son’s suicide

Teenager’s father demands probe into his son’s suicide

The deceased was suspected to be a member of Bois Locker room, a controversy on Instagram’s group.

gurugram Updated: May 08, 2020 13:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Gurugram
The teenager had jumped from the balcony of his flat located at 11th floor of Carlton estate residential complex on May 4.
The teenager had jumped from the balcony of his flat located at 11th floor of Carlton estate residential complex on May 4.
         

The parents of 17 year old teenager who committed suicide in Gurugram’s upscale condominium, has moved application before Gurugram police seeking thorough investigation in the matter that applied huge pressure to commit suicide.

The teenager had jumped from the balcony of his flat located at 11th floor of Carlton estate residential complex on May 4. The deceased was suspected to be a member of Bois Locker room, a controversy on Instagram’s group.

His father has levelled allegations against group admin and a girl of an Instagram account wherein his son was also a member. He also alleged that there are no preventive tools in Instagram to prevent objectionable messages and videos.

“My son was shy of riding bicycle then how could he post objectionable messages? He was purportedly framed by others members of Instagram group. A girl had levelled false allegations against him and he was trolled by several others with huge amount of messages. He probably unable to deal with them and went under depression,” the deceased’s father said.

“As per my knowledge, anyone who is more than 13 years old can open an account on Instagram. I want to put this in prospective as they are not mature enough to understand its consequences. I have lost my child but I am raising this point to save lives of others and their parents would not face such a trauma that we are undergoing after losing my child,” he said.

Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police said: “We have received the complaint from his parents and investigation is underway with all angles. Further action will be taken after the findings of cyber experts and forensic science experts.”

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
LIVE: India’s fuel demand growth could return to normal by mid-May, says Govt
LIVE: India’s fuel demand growth could return to normal by mid-May, says Govt
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper