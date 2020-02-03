Thieves cut open ATM in Badshahpur, decamp with ₹6.42 lakh

gurugram

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:54 IST

Two unidentified men allegedly cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank with a grinder machine and stole ₹6.42 lakh near a temple on Sohna road in Badshahpur on Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident took place between midnight and 3am and was reported to the police around 8.30am on Monday, when the security guard arrived and found that the lock of the shutter was broken.

The police said the suspects broke open the shutter’s lock before using industrial tools to cut open the ATM. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said as per the CCTV camera footage recovered by the police, two masked men could be seen entering the ATM kiosk around midnight.

“A preliminary probe suggests that it took the suspects about three hours to cut open the ATM. The suspects were aware that before the bank strike, money had been replenished in the ATM and they had done a recce of the spot,” the police officer said, adding that as per bank officials, ₹6,42,300 was stolen.

The police said the security guard was the first to arrive in the morning and reported the incident to the police and the concerned bank officials. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Sunday.

On January 19, thieves had allegedly cut open an ATM of a private bank with a gas cutter and stolen ₹69,000 near Chhotu Ram Chowk at Sheetla Mata Colony in Sector 5. The suspects had sprayed a chemical on the CCTV cameras inside the kiosk to avoid being identified before escaping.

On December 22 last year, at least four thieves had allegedly cut open an ATM of a private bank with a gas cutter and stolen over ₹18.39 lakh in Kankrola village near Kherki Daula.