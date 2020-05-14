e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Three arrested for illegally ferrying migrant workers

Three arrested for illegally ferrying migrant workers

gurugram Updated: May 14, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two men from Mehrauli-Gurgaon(MG) road and a man from CRPF road were arrested in separate cases for allegedly trying to ferry migrant workers to other states without carrying movement passes, police said on Thursday.

In the first case, police identified the suspects as Satpal Singh and Paramjeet Singh, both are from Delhi. Singh owns a private bus, and Satpal works as his driver. The two suspects were looking for passengers on MG road on Thursday and wanted to take them to Jharkhand, the police said.

Ajit Singh, sub-inspector (SI), Sector 14 police station, said, “A police officer saw the suspects looking for passengers. When the policeman asked the suspects if they had a movement pass, the men replied they did not. Both of them were arrested at the spot.”

A case was registered against both the two under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Thursday.

In the second case, the police identified the arrested man as Rohit (single name), who is a from Nuh. He had reportedly come to Gurugram from Uttar Pradesh in his canter truck to drop off a banana shipment. The police said while returning to Uttar Pradesh, Rohit was ferrying migrant workers in the cargo space of the canter truck.

Mukesh, head constable (HC), Sector 14 police station, said, “The canter truck driver came to Gurugram to drop off bananas from Uttar Pradesh. In order to make some extra money, the suspect decided to ferry some passengers to Uttar Pradesh. We received a tip about the incident and stopped the canter truck on CRPF road. The passengers were able to flee the spot, but we were able to arrest the driver.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In