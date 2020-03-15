Three booked for assaulting 37-year-old man with steel rod, pipe

gurugram

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:45 IST

Three persons, including a woman, were booked on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a 37-year-old man with sticks, a steel rod and a pipe after a heated argument at Fazalwas village in Bilaspur. The police said that the man was injured on the head and back and is currently being treated at a hospital in Manesar.

According to the police, the alleged altercation took place after the victim, a resident of Fazalwas village, accidentally snapped a low-hanging electric wire while driving his pick-up truck close to his house. Two of the suspects, his neighbours, began arguing with him. However, the three allegedly reached a compromise and the suspects left the spot.

In the police complaint, the victim’s father stated, “On Friday around 7pm, they (the suspects) returned with a woman. They were armed with sticks and a steel pipe. When my son was stepped out of the house, they began hitting him.” He further alleged that the suspects hit his son on the head and back. The complainant then intervened and rescued the victim. The suspects allegedly threatened to kill him and fled the spot.

Parveen Kumar, head constable (HC), Bilaspur police station, said, “The victim and suspects are neighbours. His condition is reported to be stable. All the three, including the woman, are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323, 325, 34 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Saturday.

In a separate incident, four men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a businessman over a money dispute in Sector 48, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the prime suspect was identified as Mandeep Thakran, a resident of Sector 31, who was arrested on Friday. The police, however, did not share the details of the other arrested men.

In the complaint, the victim, a resident of DLF Phase-5, alleged that on Friday, he had gone to attend an office colleague’s party in Sector 48, when the suspects came at the spot and demanded their money. When the victim refused to give the amount, they allegedly slapped, punched and kicked him.

Naveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “We have arrested all the suspects and are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323, 34, 341 and 506 of the IPC at the Sadar police station on Saturday.