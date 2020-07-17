Three months on since spit ban, not a single fine issued

gurugram

Despite a municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) order three months ago banning spitting in public, the civic body is yet to issue even a single fine in this regard. Either the people had taken the order seriously or officials had not.

Suspecting the latter, the MCG has now asked its sanitary and enforcement wing officials for an explanation.

“Officials tasked with issuing such fines will be directed to start fining people for spitting in public on an immediate basis. The MCG is committed to ensuring that the spread of coronavirus is limited to the greatest extent and engaged in various initiatives towards this cause,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

On April 15, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had banned spitting in public fearing that it could spread the coronavirus disease, which is transmitted through respiratory droplets through the nose and mouth.

On April 22, commissioner Singh had issued a public notice that said spitting in public spaces will invite an on-the-spot penalty of ₹1000 to violators under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

As per MCG officials privy to the matter, the fact that the civic body had not issued a single fine was only realised when officials were compiling data on fines issued for people not wearing masks in public.

“It seems that after the direction issued in April, officials simply forgot about the directive and as such did not fine a single person for spitting in public. It was only when the weekly report on masks fining was being compiled earlier this week that a senior official also asked to include figures of public spitting. When officials said that not a single fine has been issued in this regard, did they realise about this,” said an official privy to the matter.

Until June 17, MCG had issued fines for violations in mask-wearing to 308 people and collected fines worth ₹1.54 lakh.

Bijendra Sharma, senior sanitary inspector (SSI), MCG, distanced himself from the matter.

“My sanitary inspector is not present in the office today (Friday). I’ll ask him for the latest update on the issuance of fines for spitting in public spaces on Saturday,” said Sharma.