Three-year-old killed in a hit-and-run

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:32 IST

A three-year-old girl, who was playing outside her house in Kasan village in IMT Manesar, died after an unknown vehicle allegedly hit her on Monday. The police said she suffered a head injury and succumbed to it during treatment later in the day.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 10.30am, when the girl, identified by her first name as Payal, was playing with a group of children outside her house near the village road, about 1.5 kilometres from National Highway 48.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that an unidentified vehicle hit her and sped away.

“The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar and then referred to Civil Hospital in Gurugram. Due to the nature of her injuries, she was subsequently referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she died during treatment,” the police official said, adding that the unidentified vehicle was yet to be traced.

Her father, Sonu, who works on a poultry farm, said that he was at work at the time of the incident. “My sister-in-law saw an SUV speeding away. My daughter was crushed under the vehicle,” he said.

The post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted, the police said. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station, the police said.

In July, a five-year-old boy had died after he was allegedly run over by a sedan near a furniture showroom on Golf Course Road. The boy was crossing a road with his grandmother when he was hit by a motorcycle. He had fallen on the road and was run over by an oncoming Honda City car.