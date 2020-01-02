Traffic to be diverted at HCC for underpass construction

gurugram

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:14 IST

One side of the main carriageway of Huda City Centre Road, coming from Signature Towers, shall remain closed for traffic from Saturday onwards, stated a traffic advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday.

The stretch, starting from the main road opposite the multilevel parking in Sector 29 till the Indigo office will be closed for facilitating the construction of an underpass to be undertaken by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The advisory, however, does not state the time period till which the carriageway will be closed for traffic.

Commuters coming from Signature Towers and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk will have to use alternate routes via the arterial lanes of Leisure Valley and Sector 29 to head towards their intended directions. On the other hand, commuters coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Signature Towers can continue to use the existing slip road to turn left from the junction (see map).

The diversion has been enforced under sections 71 and 73 of the Haryana Police Act, 2008, as per the directions issued by Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police(DCP), Gurugram traffic police.

“We received a letter from the GMDA regarding the construction work of the underpass on December 23. The GMDA will be erecting barricades, as per the approved diversion plan, for the convenience of commuters travelling from Delhi Metro. Auto-rickshaws will be permitted to park in the space available inside the restricted stretch. Further, Gurugram traffic police officials will be present at the spot for regulating traffic movement,” said Garg.

In July, last year, the Gurugram traffic police had closed the carriageway carrying traffic from Iffcco Chowk/Vyapar Kendra/Epicentre towards Subhash Chowk for facilitating the construction of a 270-metre, bi-directional flyover.

Additionally, traffic coming from Signature Towers towards the three points was also blocked. These routes are expected to open next month.

In the present case, the 705-metre unidirectional underpass will allow commuters travelling from Signature Towers or Sector 29 to avoid the congested junction altogether and head directly towards Subhash Chowk.