Transgender persons snatch chain from software engineer

gurugram

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 10:41 IST

Three transgender persons allegedly snatched a gold chain from a software engineer who was returning home after work in an e-rickshaw on Tuesday night, said the police. No arrests have been made in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8:45pm when the victim, a resident of Sultanpur, had boarded an e-rickshaw for Huda City Centre Metro station from his office at Unitech Cyber Park in Sector 39.

The police said that the e-rickshaw, after crossing the traffic signal in Sector 40, was going towards the traffic signal near Kanhai village when the three transgender persons boarded it.

The software engineer said that he was fiddling with his phone when two of them sat on the seat opposite him. “The third transgender person was sitting beside me. So I asked the person to sit on the back seat as it was vacant. But the person started acting strangely and got close. I was stumped,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The victim said he tried to ignore it and protect his wallet, when suddenly the two transgender persons sitting opposite him pounced on him.

“As I tried to hold them off, they snatched my gold chain. Then they jumped off the moving e-rickshaw. It happened in a few seconds. I tried to go after them but they escaped. The place was isolated and it was raining. I suffered a bruise on the neck,” he said, adding that the chain was a recent wedding gift.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspects were yet to be identified and the police were conducting raids to trace them.

A case was registered under section 379 A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday, said the police.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 10:41 IST