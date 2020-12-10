Trio held for robbing cabbie of vehicle, Rs 13,000

gurugram

Three men were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly robbing and assaulting a cab driver at knifepoint on Jhajjar Road near Farrukhnagar on Sunday night. The police said that the three men tied up the driver, drove him around for a few kilometres and robbed him of Rs 13,000 and his vehicle, dropping him off at an isolated place.

According to the police, Dilshad Ahmad, the victim, of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, works with a cab aggregator and had received a booking from Manesar to Chimni village in Jhajjar. Three men boarded the cab from Naurangpur in Manesar and drove towards Farrukhnagar.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that when they reached near Farrukhnagar, one of the suspects asked the driver to stop the car to attend to nature’s call. “One of them got down and took the driver at knifepoint and threatened his life. The two suspects sitting at rear started abusing and assaulting the driver and forced him to get down. They snatched the car keys and left him at an isolated spot,” he said.

Sangwan said the suspects had to attend a wedding in Chimni but had little money to pay the fare. They revealed during questioning that they had estimated the fare at around Rs 200 and felt duped when the driver told them it would cost them nearly Rs 500.

The police said the suspects had attended the wedding and returned to Manesar on Monday. Following a tip-off, they arrested the suspects from Jhajjar bypass on Wednesday night.

The suspects were identified as Prashant Singh (24) of Chimni in Jhajjar, Kuldeep Singh (22) and Krishan Singh (19), of Bhiwani. Police said the suspects used to work at a liquor shop in Manesar area and are currently working with a private company. They have a history of involvement in multiple assault cases, the police said.

A case was registered against the trio under sections 392 (robbery), 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Farukhnagar police station on Monday.