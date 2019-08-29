Truck breakdown causes 7.5km-long traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway

gurugram

A breakdown of a truck on the service lane of the Delhi Gurgaon Expressway, just before the cut to the Dwarka link road, resulted in a7.5 kilometre congestion till IFFCO Chowk on Wednesday evening. The congestion caused a 40-45 minute delay for commuters.

As per Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) officials, the concessionaire for the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, the truck broke down near an Indian Oil fuel station around 4.45 pm.

Subsequently, a hydra crane was sent to the spot while officials from Delhi traffic police also reached there in the interim.

“When the hydra crane was used to lift the vehicle, the axel of the heavy loaded truck broke. We could not proceed any further as there was a strong chance of the truck turning over. Four of our mechanics have gone to fix the axel and the truck is being unloaded in the interim. By 10 pm, we will be able to remove the truck from the spot,” said an MCEPL official privy to the matter.

The MCEPL official further said that the congestion started to significantly build-up after 6.30 pm due to a surge in the volume of vehicles during peak traffic hours.

With the areas around Sirhaul toll and Shankar Chowk already being heavily congested due to the ongoing construction of a u-turn underpass for taking commuters from the toll towards Ambience Mall, and an elevated u-turn flyover at Shankar Chowk to take commuters from Ambience Mall to head directly towards Delhi, the truck breakdown further compounded to the congestion.

“It took me more than an hour to cover just a five-kilometre stretch between Shankar Chowk and the Dwarka cut. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace,” said Uday Mishra, a resident of GK 1 in Delhi.

Both Delhi traffic police and Gurugram traffic police cautioned commuters about the breakdown via social media.

“Traffic Alert: Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a truck near Satbir Petrol Pump (Rajokri) (sic),” a tweet by Delhi traffic police read.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Rangpuri near Dwarka Link Road due to break down of a vehicle towards Delhi. @dtptraffic (Delhi Police) control room has been informed by @trafficGGM (Gurugram police),” a tweet by Gurugram traffic police read.

