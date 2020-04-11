Two drive-through testing centres launched in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:08 IST

To minimise the chances of contracting infection, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and two private health sector companies launched two drive-through testing centres for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex and the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.

At both the centres, people with symptoms can simply roll down their car windows and a technician wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit will take a swab sample from them and subsequently send them their test report via email a few days later, MCG officials said.

The centre located at the parking lot of the cricket stadium in the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex near Rajiv Chowk was opened by Healthians, a home-health test company while the centre at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 was opened by SRL Diagnostics, a private diagnostic chain.

As per MCG officials, in a normal medical testing facility, despite precautions, there remains a possibility of the virus being transmitted onto surfaces or through respiratory droplets.

By minimising human interaction through this drive-through concept, wherein people are tested while seated inside their own vehicles, chances of infection being spread to another person are minimised.

“The drive-through concept that started in South Korea is quickly spreading across the rest of the world. It is one of the safer options for use as it not only minimises human interaction with suspected Covid-19 patients but also prevents it from being spread to others. Hence, we are looking to introduce these centres in as many places as possible to ensure a higher number of people are tested for the infection and faster-containing measures can be subsequently adopted,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

MCG officials added that a similar centre would soon also be opened at the ground opposite Police Lines in Sadar Bazar by Healthians while at the Leisure Valley Park, they would also be opening their own centre.

As per Healthians officials, their drive-through collection centre is equipped to conduct 150 tests per day and the capacity can be doubled in 48 hours if needed.

They further said that they were conducting trial runs at the centre on Saturday and it will soon be opened for residents, after which detailed instructions for booking and the process for getting tested will be shared. They, however, did not elaborate on the expected timeline.

Healthians’ officials further said that they are in discussion with the MCG for launching a URL from where bookings can be made.

The drive-through facility of SRL diagnostics is situated in the parking area of Leisure Valley Park next to gate number two.

As per SRL officials, at their centre, the patient can sit in the passenger seat – next to the driver or in the left rear seat, the nasal or throat swab sample will be taken through the car window and the entire process from entry to the centre and exit will take under 10 minutes. This swab will then be sent to a laboratory for testing and the patient can receive the report the same day, provided the sample is taken before noon.

To book an appointment at their centre, a person needs to call their toll-free number -1800 222000- and subsequently send a prescription from a doctor along with identification documents online through the SRL website.