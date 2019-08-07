Two SUVs stolen within 30 minutes in Gurugram

gurugram

In a span of half-an-hour, two SUVs were stolen in Sector 31 in the early hours of Monday. Police suspect that the same gang is involved in both the incidents.

According to the police, both the stolen vehicles were Hyundai Creta SUVs. The first incident took place around 2.45am and the second around 3.15am.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Both the spots are just 200 metres away from each other. We suspect that same gang is involved in the two incidents.”

In the first incident, the victim said that he had parked the car in front of his house around 2:35am. “When I checked around 8am, the car was not there. My wallet, which contained ₹2,100 cash, driving licence, Aadhaar card, car’s registration certificate (RC) and my mother’s debit card, was kept inside the car,” the victim said in his first information report (FIR).

In the second incident, the victim, in his police complaint, said that his car was parked in front of his house.

Police said that they have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident. “My team and I were patrolling the area. The incident took place not more than 10 minutes after we passed through the spot. The CCTV footage shows that the suspects came in a car. Two of them got off and went to steal the car. They broke the window and took the car away. One of the suspects fled the spot in his car,” the police official said.

Two separate cases were registered against unidentified suspects under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Monday.

