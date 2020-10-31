e-paper
Home / Gurugram /

Violators will have to bear the cost of demolition drives: DTCP

gurugram Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday said that property dealers and owners of properties in unauthorised colonies will have to bear the cost of the demolition drive carried out in their colonies. The department said, apart from bearing the cost of operating the earth-moving machines, salaries of the enforcement staff and that of the police department personnel for the day will also have to be borne by the developers of such illegal colonies.

Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner, said that directions have been issued to enforcement authorities in Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendergarh to expedite action against illegal colonies and also recover the cost of demolition from developers. “We have decided to accelerate action against illegal developers. Also the cost of the demolition drive would be recovered from the violators,” he said.

In the last one year, the department has carried out nearly 100 demolition drives against illegal colonies, said officials, adding that DTCP had to bear a high cost for these drives.

An official said that details of demolitions being carried out in the last one year is being prepared and the property dealers who were involved in their sale would be served notices regarding the payment. He also said that fresh notices have also been served to property owners in illegal colonies and that demolition drives would be initiated against them soon.

