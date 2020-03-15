Will recarpet 3.5km Basai-Garhi Harsaru road by June, says PWD

gurugram

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 23:44 IST

The road that leads from villages Basai to Garhi Harsaru is set to be strengthened and re-carpeted over the next three months, said a public works department (PWD) official, adding that the instructions have been issued to a contractor on Friday, asking him to start construction work.

The road will not only benefit the residents of the two above-mentioned villages but also a number of residential and commercial establishments in the nearby sectors of 37D, 99, 100, 101. A number of warehouses have also come up along this road as per the Gurugram’s Master Plan 2031.

The Haryana state agricultural marketing board (HSAMB) owned the road till 2018 after which it was transferred to the PWD.

The residents of the area said that the condition of the road went from bad to worse over the last three to four years with upper bituminous layer disappearing completely, leaving behind large potholes and dust.

Yadvendra Yadav, resident of NBCC, Sector 37D, said, “At least for the past three years, we have seen this road full of water and mud since there is no bituminous layer left at all. This road gives us access to the Dwarka Expressway near the newly built Basai railway overbridge. We have taken up the issue of the poor condition of the road with the PWD many times. PWD officials told us that a tender was floated a year ago. But no construction has yet begun.”

The total length of the road is 3.5km and the cost of construction is roughly ₹8 crore.

The PWD had awarded the tender in April last year and earth-filling work started a few months later but it was stopped in October due to a ban on construction work by the Supreme Court to curb air pollution, a PWD official said.

“After the ban was lifted in December, some technical issues appeared in the tender that delayed the construction again. However, we have reviewed the tender and revised it and have asked the contractor to start work. Basically the road has to be strengthened with a fresh bituminous layer. We have asked the contractor to complete the road by June-end,” said Narender Yadav, PWD executive engineer, adding that it is an 18-foot-wide road.