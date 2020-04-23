e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / With 6 new cases, Haryana’s Covid-19 count rises to 270

With 6 new cases, Haryana’s Covid-19 count rises to 270

According to the district-wise breakup of cases, a maximum of 57 cases is reported from Nuh, followed by Gurugram with 45 cases and Faridabad with 43 cases.

gurugram Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
A medical staff scans the temperature of Indian National who arrived from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, put for medical observation, at quarantine center, in Manesar on Feb 3, 2020.
A medical staff scans the temperature of Indian National who arrived from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, put for medical observation, at quarantine center, in Manesar on Feb 3, 2020. (ANI)
         

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 270 in Haryana after six new positive cases were reported on Thursday, said the state Health Department in a media bulletin.

“The total number of cases also includes 24 cases which are linked to foreign nationals. So far, 170 patients have been cured. 97 are undergoing treatment whereas three people have lost their lives due to the infection,” the bulletin reads.

According to the bulletin, the cumulative number of persons put on surveillance including contacts till to date, stands at 34,119 while the total number of passengers/persons who have completed the surveillance period is 17,334.

The bulletin informed that the COVID-19 positive rate in the state stands at 8.53 per cent, and the recovery rate is at 62.96 per cent.

According to the district-wise breakup of cases, a maximum of 57 cases is reported from Nuh, followed by Gurugram with 45 cases and Faridabad with 43 cases.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. 686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

tags
top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news