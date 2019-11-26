Woman alleges molestation by Gurugram hospital staff; doc says kin created ruckus

gurugram

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:40 IST

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a technician of a private hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Sunday. The police have registered a case against the technician based on the woman’s statement, booking the technician. Meanwhile, a cross FIR was registered after the director of the hospital alleged that she was assaulted and molested by several men who had accompanied the 30-year-old woman, the police said Sunday.

The police said the woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 56 Friday morning after she had allegedly consumed poison.

On Sunday, when she felt better, she had allegedly requested the director of the hospital for a discount in her bill but was allegedly unhappy with the offer. Police said following the hospital not giving her the desired discount, she along with her family and friends allegedly created a ruckus at the hospital. They allegedly damaged the hospital property and dragged the director out of her cabin and threatened her for life, the police added.

Police said the woman alleged that on the day she was admitted to the hospital, she was taken for an X-ray where the technician allegedly touched her inappropriately. In her statement to the police, she alleged she was not in a position to react due to dizziness. “The woman said she informed her friends and brother-in-law, who had informed the doctor on duty on Saturday, but alleged no action was taken against the technician,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Police said the woman also alleged she was over-charged and that she had requested the hospital to take action against the suspect technician but the conversation took an ugly turn. “She also alleged that when she approached the director, the staff snatched her mobile phone and deleted the video recordings of the conversation she had made on her mobile phone,” said Sangwan.

Sangwan said they received one complaint each from both parties Sunday. “We have registered a cross-FIR on the basis of the statements by both parties and are checking CCTV footage. “The patient’s friends allegedly manhandled the doctor of the hospital, used abusive language and damaged property. The suspects allegedly created a ruckus and were threatening the staff and doctor,” Sangwan said.

A case under section 354A (Sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and of IPC was registered against the technician.

A case under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) was registered against eight friends and family members of the woman at the Sector 56 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

The doctor said the patient was in a terrible physical condition when she was brought to the hospital and her medico-legal report (MLR) was also prepared. “On Sunday around 11.30am, the woman came to my chamber and requested I give a discount. I gave her Rs 5,000 discount but she said she will only pay Rs 20,000 and the security deposit was Rs 8,500 which was deposited at the time of admission. Her bill after discount was around Rs 32,000,” said the director of the hospital.

She said the hospital staff informed the police control room around and a team visited the spot and recorded all the statements.