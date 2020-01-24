Woman booked for forgery, illegal plot sale

gurugram

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:11 IST

Two cases of fraudulent plot sale surfaced on Thursday, wherein owners of two plots in Block-C of Sushant Lok-1, had found out on the same day, January 19, that a woman had allegedly forged their property documents and sold one of the plots.

The woman was booked on Thursday, in two separate cases, for allegedly forging documents, fraudulently attainting sale deeds of two individual plots and selling one of them to a realtor for a private housing project in Block-C of Sushant Lok-1.

In the first incident, the complainant, of Jhajjar, alleged that an acquaintance, a property dealer, told him on January 19 that his plot has been listed for sale. The complainant had bought the plot in 1993 and in August 2019, transferred the ownership to his wife.

Upon further enquiry, he found that his house was listed for sale by the suspect and that she had forged a document of sale deed, as per which the complainant had sold her the property in front of witnesses.

In the first information report (FIR), he stated that he went to the accused woman’s address of residence, which was mentioned in the document, but did not find her there. Her landlord allegedly told him that she was involved in multiple cases of fraud.

The complainant said that he had never met the woman and claimed that the construction company “colluded” with her in an attempt to sell his plot without his or his wife’s knowledge.

In the second incident, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, alleged that during a routine check on January 19, he found digging work being undertaken on a plot that he had bought from the realtor involved in the first incident in 2012. The first sale of the plot had been done in 1994.

In the police complaint, he alleged that he enquired from the resident staying in the vicinity about it and he was given the phone number of a man, who claimed to be the owner of his plot. The man on the phone told him that he had allegedly bought the plot from the accused woman recently. The police said that the complainant had not sold his plot to the woman and did not even know her.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said, “We have booked the woman in two cases. She is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the matter.”

Two cases were registered against the accused woman under sections 120B, 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Thursday.