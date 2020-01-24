Woman cop booked for illegally spying on husband

gurugram

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:39 IST

A city police constable was booked for allegedly accessing her husband’s call records illegally, the police said on Friday, adding that a case was registered against her on the direction of a local court on Thursday.

According to the police, a bank manager, who works in Sector 31, and his wife, a police constable, are having a marital discord and are engaged in multiple litigations against one another. The woman is alleged to have misused her position as police to surveil and record her husband’s phone calls. The woman is also alleged to have forged the signature of her superior officers as well, along with two of her colleagues.

The husband, becoming suspicious after she allegedly started discussing issues he had privately talked about with her friends, filed a right to information (RTI) query and learned that his mobile phone was on surveillance. He then approached the police and court.

Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar (35), judicial magistrate Sumitra Kadian directed the filing of an FIR against Savita Kumari, a resident of Bhondsi, and two of her colleagues.

“I was posted as a manager in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh and currently, posted as a manager in the city, holding a position of dealing with the transportation and management of huge cases on a daily basis. Such a job requires the utmost secrecy and confidentiality. In case the information about the movement, timing and the quantum of cash transfer is leaked, it may cause irreparable loss to the exchequer and may result in loss of lives,” said Kumar, highlighting how his phone recording could have had led to a financial loss to the bank.

In August 2017, Kumar received a call from one his friends informing that his estranged wife had called him and was asking why they were talking frequently, the police said.

The suspect is also alleged to have called the man’s cousin on October 6, 2017, advising him not to accompany Kumar to a panchayat in Ranila village. The panchayat was called to settle the dispute between the two. “I was shocked how my wife came to know that I had requested my cousin to accompany me to the panchayat,” he said.

He then filed an RTI with his telecom company, seeking details about his own number.

In March 2018, Rajesh filed a complaint with the commissioner of police seeking action against his wife for tracking his phone. “An inquiry was conducted in which my statement was also recorded. The accused were found guilty of illegally surveilling my phone,” said Kumar.

“That these facts itself clarifies that all the accused in conspiracy with each other and being public servants and by misusing their post have disobeyed the law with intent to cause injury to the complainant, have knowingly disobeyed the direction of law,” the court observed.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a case was registered on Thursday at Badshahpur police station under sections 166 (whoever, being a public servant, knowingly disobeys any direction of the law), 167 (public servant preparing false document), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 464 (making a false document), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 500 (defamation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sections 66 and 82 of the IT Act.