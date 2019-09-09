Woman raped, threatened by her relative

gurugram

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:08 IST

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly raping and threatening to kill a woman at a village in Pataudi. Police said that the man is the son of the woman’s sister-in-law.

According to police, the victim is a native of Jharkhand and came to the village when she got married around 10 years ago. She has two children. Police said that her sister-in-law’s son, who is a resident of Delhi, used to frequently visit the victim’s house.

The incident took place recently when he allegedly came to her house and raped her. Police said that he allegedly threatened to kill her if she talked about the incident to anyone. In her police complaint, the woman said that she did not report it initially because of social pressure.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Few days after the incident, the suspect again arrived at the victim’s house. He was accompanied by one of his acquaintances also. When they began to force themselves on her, the woman protested. Both the men beat her up and kicked her out of the house.” Police said that the victim is currently staying with her relative.

A case was registered against the main suspect under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at women police station, Manesar, on Saturday, police said.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman in DLF Phase 3 on Saturday. Police said that he was granted bail after preliminary probe suggested that he is suffering from a mental ailment.

According to police, the woman, a resident of DLF Phase 3, works at a private company in the city. The incident took place on Saturday evening when she was returning home after work.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “While the woman was going towards her home, the man crossed her path on multiple occasions. She got suspicious and contacted the police alleging that he was stalking her.”

Police said that the accused man, a resident of DLF Phase 3, was arrested near his house on Saturday.

“Preliminary probe suggested that he is suffering from a mental ailment and was granted bail by the court,” the official said.

A case was registered against him under section 354-D of the IPC at DLF Phase 3 police station on Saturday. Police said that he was produced before a district court and granted bail on Sunday.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 02:08 IST