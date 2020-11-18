e-paper
About 80% Indians surveyed want anti-Covid-19 vaccine shot: RDIF

About 80% Indians surveyed want anti-Covid-19 vaccine shot: RDIF

The RDIF survey found 60% of the respondents were aware of the Russian vaccine – the highest awareness level among the countries that participated in the survey, on par with respondents from Mexico

health Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the survey results, 73% of the 12,000 respondents from 11 countries, was willing to be vaccinated against the viral disease, while of those aware of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and willing to be vaccinated, the number was even higher – four out of every five respondents.
According to the survey results, 73% of the 12,000 respondents from 11 countries, was willing to be vaccinated against the viral disease, while of those aware of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and willing to be vaccinated, the number was even higher – four out of every five respondents.(AP File)
         

About 80% of people surveyed in India would like to be vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) shows a survey by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) of 12,000 respondents in 11 countries.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) published the results of the survey regarding coronavirus vaccination and preferences in vaccine selection on Tuesday.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, could be produced in India and China, the RDIF survey found 60% of the respondents were aware of the Russian vaccine – the highest awareness level among the countries that participated in the survey, on par with respondents from Mexico.

Also Read: Covid-19 vaccine update: India may produce Sputnik V; Sinovac’s candidate triggers ‘quick’ immune response

“In India, there is high confidence in the human adenovirus vaccine (Sputnik V platform) as 9 out of 10 vaccine respondents preferred this platform over non-human adenovirus platforms. Russia ranks first among foreign vaccine-manufacturing countries (excluding India), which were mentioned by respondents primarily as the most trustworthy. Overall, 5 out of 10 respondents said that Russia is one of the most reliable countries (each respondent mentioned three countries),” the survey report said.

RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy.

According to the survey results, 73% of the 12,000 respondents from 11 countries, was willing to be vaccinated against the viral disease, while of those aware of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and willing to be vaccinated, the number was even higher – four out of every five respondents – the RDIF release said.

“The human adenoviral vector platform, on which the Sputnik V vaccine is based, is almost nine times more reliable than the non-human adenovirus platform,” the RDIF release said.

The survey was conducted from October 9-19 by YouGov, a leading UK research data and analytics group. It included people from Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Over 2.5 billion people live in these countries, or at least 30% of the world’s population.

“The survey was conducted prior to the announcement that the Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19, according to interim trial results,” the statement added.

