Activated charcoal, one of the top wellness ingredients of the moment

Charcoal, specifically activated ones, are effective in treating skin as well as hair-related issues. Here are a few benefits of the ‘it’ wellness ingredient:

Skin repair

Active charcoal deeply cleanses the skin by absorbing deep-rooted impurities and toxins from the polluted environment. It also controls unpleasant shine, itchiness and tightens the pores.

Great for oily skin

Those who have oily skin, activated charcoal is a rescuer. It pulls out excess oil from your skin and makes your skin feeling smooth.

Goodbye oily hair

Regular shampoos only remove surface dirt, but activated charcoal will pull out more than what regular shampoos can achieve. A shampoo with activated charcoal has the ability to absorb debris and even bacteria.

(With inputs from experts Aseem Sood and Arpita Das)

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:18 IST