IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Covid-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against virus variants: Study
The researchers said there is wide variation in how much antibody a person produces in response to vaccination or natural infection.(AP)
The researchers said there is wide variation in how much antibody a person produces in response to vaccination or natural infection.(AP)
health

Covid-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against virus variants: Study

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the three fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa, the UK and Brazil, can evade antibodies that work against the original form of the virus that sparked the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Covid-19 antibody-based drugs and vaccines developed so far may become less effective as new variants of the novel coronavirus spread widely, according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the three fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa, the UK and Brazil, can evade antibodies that work against the original form of the virus that sparked the pandemic.

According to the scientists, including those from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis in the US, more of antibodies produced in response to vaccination or natural infection, or purified antibodies intended for use as drugs, is needed to neutralise these novel coronavirus varieties, compared to the levels needed to counter the original virus lineage from Wuhan, China.

"We're concerned that people whom we'd expect to have a protective level of antibodies because they have had Covid-19 or been vaccinated against it, might not be protected against the new variants," said study senior author Michael S. Diamond from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The researchers said there is wide variation in how much antibody a person produces in response to vaccination or natural infection.

"Some people produce very high levels, and they would still likely be protected against the new, worrisome variants. But some people, especially older and immunocompromised people, may not make such high levels of antibodies," Diamond said. "If the level of antibody needed for protection goes up tenfold, as our data indicate it does, they may not have enough. The concern is that the people who need protection the most are the ones least likely to have it," he added.

According to the researchers, people infected with the coronavirus generate the most protective antibodies against the virus spike protein which enables it to enter host cells.

Over the course of the pandemic, the scientists said neutralising the spike protein became an widely used strategy for developing antibody-based drugs against the coronavirus as well as in vaccine development.

While for nearly a year the mutations that arose in the virus did not threaten this spike-based strategy, the scientists said fast-spreading variants detected in the UK, South Africa, Brazil and elsewhere carried multiple alterations in their spike genes that could lessen the effectiveness of spike-targeted drugs and vaccines.

They said the most worrisome new variants were B.1.1.7 from the UK, B.1.135 from South Africa, and B.1.1.248, also known as P.1, first reported in Brazil.

In the current research, the scientists tested the ability of antibodies to neutralise three virus variants in the laboratory.

They tested the variants against antibodies in the blood of people who had recovered from the coronavirus infection or were vaccinated with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The researchers also tested antibodies in the blood of mice, hamsters and monkeys that had been vaccinated with an experimental Covid-19 vaccine, developed at Washington University School of Medicine, that can be given through the nose. According to the study, the B.1.1.7 variant could be neutralised with similar levels of antibodies as were needed to neutralise the original virus, but the other two variants required from 3.5 to 10 times as much antibody for neutralization.

When the researchers tested the new viral variants against a panel of mass-produced replicas of individual antibodies called monoclonal antibodies, the results ranged from broadly effective to completely ineffective.

They said most of the variation in antibody effectiveness could be attributed to a change in a single amino acid building block that makes up the spike protein.

This change, called E484K, was found in the South African and Brazilian variants, but not in the one from UK, the study noted.

"We don't exactly know what the consequences of these new variants are going to be yet," said Diamond.

"Antibodies are not the only measure of protection; other elements of the immune system may be able to compensate for increased resistance to antibodies. That's going to be determined over time, epidemiologically, as we see what happens as these variants spread," he added. The scientists call for continuous testing of the ability of antibodies to work against new variants to potentially adjust vaccines and antibody-treatment strategies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
Close
The researchers said there is wide variation in how much antibody a person produces in response to vaccination or natural infection.(AP)
The researchers said there is wide variation in how much antibody a person produces in response to vaccination or natural infection.(AP)
health

Covid-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against virus variants: Study

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the three fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa, the UK and Brazil, can evade antibodies that work against the original form of the virus that sparked the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST
“Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa regulator at 'advanced' stage of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine review (Reuters)
South Africa regulator at 'advanced' stage of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine review (Reuters)
health

South Africa regulator at 'advanced' stage of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine review

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:46 PM IST
According to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), Pfizer's Section 21 application is in advanced stages of review. Such an application, normally valid for six months, is an instrument for emergency use access of a health product that is unregistered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The isolates or viral samples were recovered from nasal secretions of consenting Covid-19 positive individuals.(Pixabay | Representational image)
The isolates or viral samples were recovered from nasal secretions of consenting Covid-19 positive individuals.(Pixabay | Representational image)
health

Indian study finds multiple mutations, unique proteins in coronavirus

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The study has also shown that the host produces several proteins of their own as their body launches an immunological defence in response to the viral attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canadian company Resverlogix has used the QIMR Berghofer research findings as the basis for expanding its clinical trial of the drug, apabetalone.(Representative image/Bloomberg)
Canadian company Resverlogix has used the QIMR Berghofer research findings as the basis for expanding its clinical trial of the drug, apabetalone.(Representative image/Bloomberg)
health

Researchers identify cause, potential treatment for Covid-induced heart damage

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 AM IST
In severe cases of Covid-19, the immune system overreacts to the infection, releasing inflammatory molecules called cytokines into the bloodstream.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terezinha da Conceicao, 80, left, and Dulcinea da Silva Lopes, 59, get vaccinated in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Data in recent weeks on new variants from South Africa and Brazil has undercut optimism sparked late last year by two vaccines with around 95% efficacy against Covid-19. (AP Photo)
Terezinha da Conceicao, 80, left, and Dulcinea da Silva Lopes, 59, get vaccinated in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Data in recent weeks on new variants from South Africa and Brazil has undercut optimism sparked late last year by two vaccines with around 95% efficacy against Covid-19. (AP Photo)
health

Mutating Covid-19 mars optimism initially brought on by vaccines: Report

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A new consensus is emerging among scientists, according to Reuters interviews with 18 specialists who closely track the pandemic or are working to curb its impact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan received their first does of Covid-19 vaccine. (HT Photos/Twitter/BeFunkyCollage)
PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan received their first does of Covid-19 vaccine. (HT Photos/Twitter/BeFunkyCollage)
health

Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of eminent personalities inoculated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
health

Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial: Bharat Biotech

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:44 AM IST
The vaccine is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigeration) and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
health

Bharat Biotech releases Phase 3 results, says Covaxin has 81% efficacy rate

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.(Reuters)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.(Reuters)
health

Study shows how Covid-19 can impact functioning of heart muscles

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The researchers found that viral infection not only kills heart muscle cells but destroys the muscle fibre units responsible for heart muscle contraction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds (REUTERS)
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds (REUTERS)
health

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A research has found that the respective vaccines developed by Pfizer, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca are highly effective in reducing severe coronavirus infection among people aged 70 years and above.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
india news

Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
“2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India-made vaccines suit the needs of developing nations because of its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, experts say.(AP)
India-made vaccines suit the needs of developing nations because of its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, experts say.(AP)
health

‘Pharmacy of the world’ flexes its vaccine manufacturing muscle

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Covishield was developed by Oxford University and drug firm AstraZeneca, and locally manufactured by SII. A million doses of Covishield were shipped to Africa last week under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or Covax facility — created to ensure global equity in Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.(Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
According to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.(Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
health

Glitches, confusion: Teething trouble for renewed drive

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:23 AM IST
The confusion was partly due to people believing the registration was through the Co-WIN mobile application available on mobile application stores. The application is in fact for vaccinators to manage the process and recipients need to instead use a website to sign themselves up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
health

‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:06 AM IST
If we had a situation where everybody followed government instructions, then there would have been no need for a lockdown. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan have all shown that it is possible to manage without the lockdown as long as you have the resources, the ability and the commitment, Dr Gagandeep Kang said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP