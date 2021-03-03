IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Covid-19 vaccination drive underway: List of eminent personalities who have been inoculated so far
PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan received their first does of Covid-19 vaccine. (HT Photos/Twitter/BeFunkyCollage)
PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan received their first does of Covid-19 vaccine. (HT Photos/Twitter/BeFunkyCollage)
health

Covid-19 vaccination drive underway: List of eminent personalities who have been inoculated so far

  • These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST

Several ministers and lawmakers have taken shots of Covid-19 vaccines in the second phase of inoculation drive, which began on Monday. These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.

President Ram Nath Kovind got vaccinated on Tuesday at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. His daughter accompanied him to the hospital where he received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Among other notable lawmakers who got themselves vaccinated on Tuesday were Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala lawmaker Pinarayi Vijayan, among others.

Here is a list of lawmakers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi kicked off the second phase of the vaccination drive by receiving his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. PM Modi received the shot of Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu took his first dose of the vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai. "I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," he tweeted.

List of Union ministers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:

  • Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri
  • Union minister for defence Rajnath Singh
  • Union minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan
  • Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah
  • Union minister of state for home affair G. Kishen Reddy
  • Union minister for external affairs Subramhanyam Jaishankar
  • Union Minister of state (independent charge) for development of northeastern region Jitendra Singh

List of chief ministers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:

  • Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
  • Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant
  • Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah

List of Governors who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:

  • Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik
  • Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad
  • Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra

List of other lawmakers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:

  • Karnataka ministers BC Patil, KS Eshwarappa, K Keshava Rao
  • Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

Other famous personalities who took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:

  • India’s first cricket world cup winning captain Kapil Dev
  • Eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
  • Actor Kamal Hassan
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine pm modi president ram nath kovind vice-prez venkaiah naidu amit shah dr harsh vardhan ustad amjad ali khan eam s jaishankar coronavirus covaxin covishield
Close
PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan received their first does of Covid-19 vaccine. (HT Photos/Twitter/BeFunkyCollage)
PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan received their first does of Covid-19 vaccine. (HT Photos/Twitter/BeFunkyCollage)
health

Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of eminent personalities inoculated

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
health

Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase 3 clinical trial: Bharat Biotech

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The vaccine is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigeration) and is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation that permits distribution using existing vaccine supply chain channels
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker holding up a Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine vial at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
health

Bharat Biotech releases Phase 3 results, says Covaxin has 81% efficacy rate

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • Interim clinical efficacy of India-made Covaxin is 81%, says Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.(Reuters)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.(Reuters)
health

Study shows how Covid-19 can impact functioning of heart muscles

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The researchers found that viral infection not only kills heart muscle cells but destroys the muscle fibre units responsible for heart muscle contraction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds (REUTERS)
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds (REUTERS)
health

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly, study finds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A research has found that the respective vaccines developed by Pfizer, and Oxford University-AstraZeneca are highly effective in reducing severe coronavirus infection among people aged 70 years and above.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
india news

Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
“2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India-made vaccines suit the needs of developing nations because of its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, experts say.(AP)
India-made vaccines suit the needs of developing nations because of its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, experts say.(AP)
health

‘Pharmacy of the world’ flexes its vaccine manufacturing muscle

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Covishield was developed by Oxford University and drug firm AstraZeneca, and locally manufactured by SII. A million doses of Covishield were shipped to Africa last week under the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or Covax facility — created to ensure global equity in Covid-19 vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.(Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
According to the health ministry’s Co-WIN guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.(Photo by Satish Bate/HT)
health

Glitches, confusion: Teething trouble for renewed drive

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:23 AM IST
The confusion was partly due to people believing the registration was through the Co-WIN mobile application available on mobile application stores. The application is in fact for vaccinators to manage the process and recipients need to instead use a website to sign themselves up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
"The one thing that we should learn from this pandemic is the value of large clinical trials," Dr Kang said. (via Getty images)
health

‘Lesson from the pandemic – the value of large-scale clinical trials’

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:06 AM IST
If we had a situation where everybody followed government instructions, then there would have been no need for a lockdown. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan have all shown that it is possible to manage without the lockdown as long as you have the resources, the ability and the commitment, Dr Gagandeep Kang said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
india news

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The ministry said that 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal since the registration opened up at 9 am on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths on Monday.(HT Photo)
india news

No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The health ministry also said that 106 deaths were reported across India in the said period and five states accounted for nearly 87 per cent of these fatalities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
PM Modi with healthcare workers after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. (PMO)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive Phase 2: PM Modi receives Covaxin shot at AIIMS

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The Prime Minister shared a picture on Twitter where two healthcare workers are seen administering him with the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since October, the need for medical oxygen has been steadily declining.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
Since October, the need for medical oxygen has been steadily declining.(Bloomberg Photo. Representative image)
health

How India ensured steady supply of medical oxygen during Covid pandemic

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:06 AM IST
“What if 1 crore people fall sick across the country and need oxygen? How are we prepared? That’s one of the first things the government asked us,’’ recalls Saket Tikoo a member of the oxygen monitoring committee that was set up by the ministry of commerce’s Department of Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
The immunisation drive across the country was halted for Saturday and Sunday to move to the new Co-WIN platform that will allow the self-registration of recipients.(ANI file photo)
india news

Covid-19 in India: Next phase of vaccine drive kick-starts today

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:29 AM IST
From Monday, people eligible for the next phase can walk up to a vaccination centre to be registered for a dose. The decision will allow anyone above the age of 60 and those older than 45 but with comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19 to approach government and private hospitals for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
"Two Covid-19 vaccines are already in use, and many more will get added in weeks to come in the series of vaccines that are in the pipeline," Vardhan said(HT_PRINT)
health

‘Country’s vaccine journey has been successful, inspirational’: Health minister

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:17 AM IST
"The past one year has been really tough but our scientists and medical fraternity has risen to the occasion and has ensured that we do not lose too many lives to this pandemic," Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP