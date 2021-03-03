Covid-19 vaccination drive underway: List of eminent personalities who have been inoculated so far
- These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.
Several ministers and lawmakers have taken shots of Covid-19 vaccines in the second phase of inoculation drive, which began on Monday. These lawmakers are trying to address vaccine hesitancy which medical experts and lawmakers believe may impact the vaccination drive.
President Ram Nath Kovind got vaccinated on Tuesday at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. His daughter accompanied him to the hospital where he received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Among other notable lawmakers who got themselves vaccinated on Tuesday were Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala lawmaker Pinarayi Vijayan, among others.
Here is a list of lawmakers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi kicked off the second phase of the vaccination drive by receiving his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. PM Modi received the shot of Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Naidu took his first dose of the vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai. "I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," he tweeted.
List of Union ministers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:
- Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri
- Union minister for defence Rajnath Singh
- Union minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan
- Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah
- Union minister of state for home affair G. Kishen Reddy
- Union minister for external affairs Subramhanyam Jaishankar
- Union Minister of state (independent charge) for development of northeastern region Jitendra Singh
List of chief ministers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:
- Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
- Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar
- Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant
- Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah
List of Governors who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:
- Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik
- Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad
- Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra
List of other lawmakers who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:
- Karnataka ministers BC Patil, KS Eshwarappa, K Keshava Rao
- Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar
Other famous personalities who took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine:
- India’s first cricket world cup winning captain Kapil Dev
- Eminent Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
- Actor Kamal Hassan
- Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak
