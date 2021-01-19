India Covid-19 vaccination numbers soar past 450,000
As many as 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till early Tuesday morning as India's active COVID-19 cases came down to 2 lakhs amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.
At the Health Ministry's press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till now. The active cases are around 2 lakhs after seven months and the number is declining. The daily number of deaths is less than 140 after eight months."
Bhushan informed that the Covid-19 cases per million in the country is 7,668 while the active cases are less than two per cent of the total number of cases.
The death per million is 110 while the test per million has reached 136,089. He further stated that the overall case fatality rate is 1.44 per cent.
"Only the states of Kerala and Maharashtra are with more than 50,000 active cases," said the Health Secretary.
He informed that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of Covid-19 is 141.
As many as 10,064 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,81,837 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.
With 17,411 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,28,753.The death toll mounted to 1,52,556 after 137 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vaccinates 6.31 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across country on Day 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denmark to vaccinate homeless population along with priority groups in Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt says concerns about adverse effect post Covid vaccination unfounded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK watchdog says Covid-19 vaccine reactions normal amid Norway concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ensure continuous power supply at vaccine cold chain storage sites: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fortunate enough to get Covid-19 vaccine, don't refuse: Health ministry urges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says its second Covid-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100% effective
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People vaccinated against Covid-19 higher than twice the number of active cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa’s new Covid-19 strain is 50% more infectious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive: Close to 382,000 inoculated on Day 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New evidence shows South African variant binds more readily to human cells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all: Harsh Vardhan
- Ghebreyesus also pointed out that the initial objective with which Covax was launched will fail to meet its targets if nations do not abide by the policies of equitable distribution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Depression, stress could moderate viability of Covid-19 antibodies: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inoculates close to 225k in first two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
- Agnani said a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till January 17 as per provisional reports, adding that 2,07,229 of them received the jabs on day one of the drive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox