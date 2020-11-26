Looking to tone those legs in one month? Try doing interval cycling for 30-minute daily

You must be thinking that you know all about cycling right? Well, we are here to tell you about a new cycling technique, yes there’s a twist. And yes, you can burn fat right away, because it’s not just cycling - it’s interval cycling.

Interval cycling is next in line in our interval weight loss series. Here also, we have devised a few uncommon ways to cycle our way towards weight loss. And that’s not all — apart from weight loss, cycling has a lot to do with muscle strengthening and endurance.

So, without any further ado, let’s make you paddle in a way that you end up burning more than you usually do.

THREE WAYS YOU CAN DO INTERVAL CYCLING:

The first thing that you need to pay attention to is the knob that’s there on your cycle. This knob helps you tighten the paddle belt to help you increase the number of calories you burn in less time. So, adjust it accordingly.

Also, read: Here's a quick fix for weight loss: Try interval running to lose upto 5 kilos in a month

Now, pick any form of interval cycling that you like:

1. SITTING INTERVAL CYCLING

In this case, you need to sit and cycle it out. If your knob is less tight, then at least cycle for 45 minutes. But, if you have tightened it to the max, then 20 minutes of cycling is a great way to burn all that stubborn fat.

This is how you have to do it - for a minute, you have to paddle at a normal pace, and for the next two minutes, you have to paddle the cycle as fast as you can. Do this alternatively.

2. STANDING INTERVAL CYCLING

Here, you have to cycle while you’re standing. But, here your posture matters a lot. So, this is how you have to do it – stand on the paddles, put your elbows in front of the handle (don’t hunch), put your butt out, look forward, and paddle.

Also, read: My weight loss journey took a hit, but playing badminton kick-started it again

You have to paddle at normal speed for a minute, and for the next two-minutes, you have to paddle it out in full swing. Keep repeating for at least 30-minutes.

Ensure that your feet are flat on the paddle, otherwise you will feel the pain.

3. SITTING AND STANDING INTERVAL CYCLING

Now, this is a combination of both forms, but there’s a little twist here. So, this is how you have to do it – keep an eye on the timer, and tighten your paddle the way you like. So, for 30 seconds cycle sitting on the saddle, and then stand and paddle for a minute. Then, sit again and cycle for 30-seconds, then stand and repeat it for 30 minutes.

You can devise your own timeline, when it comes to intervals. To be honest, this is the best way to lose weight.

HERE ARE EIGHT BENEFITS OF INTERVAL CYCLING:

1. Interval cycling helps you with major weight loss, just like every other interval training circuit. You put your body in constant shock by changing the speed and even the position.

Also, read: Turn to nutmeg aka jaiphal to kickstart your weight loss journey in no time

2. If you do sitting interval cycling, then it can help in toning your thighs and butt by reducing cellulite. Plus, it will tighten your muscles.

3. If you are inclined towards doing standing interval cycling, then your core will also feel the heat, as much as your legs.

4. Cycling is a great way to boost your stamina.

5. It will help in improving your joint mobility. and you will face lesser chances of getting injured.

6. Interval cycling helps in flexing your muscles, and that’s why it is one of the best ways to warm-up.

7. It also helps to improve posture.

8. It helps to bring down stress levels.

So missy, we have given you a nudge. Now, it’s your time to adopt this routine and see fabulous results!

