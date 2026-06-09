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Start Your Day With This Chicken & Spinach Stuffed Omelette: A Low-Carb Chicken Breakfast Packed With 45g Of Protein

Build muscle with this delicious chicken and spinach stuffed omelette. Packed with 45g of protein, this low-carb breakfast is perfect for weight loss goals.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 03:03 pm IST
By Saborni Saha
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Having the same breakfast every day often forces people to skip the very first meal of the day before leaving for work. There comes a high-protein chicken and spinach stuffed omelette packed with wholesome, clean ingredients. This chicken-stuffed omelette holds a punch of lean nutrition with a 45g protein breakfast that jumpstarts muscle recovery. Following the goodness of fresh eggs, boiled chicken, and leafy greens, this spinach omelette recipe kicks out the boredom of a monotonous breakfast and adds 45 g of protein to your standard morning routine.

Chicken & Spinach Stuffed Omelette(Freepik)

With the basic ingredients from the kitchen and minimal preparation, this dish can quickly become your all-time go-to breakfast. Nourishing, savoury, and incredibly satisfying, it provides the right balance of macro and micronutrients needed to conquer the day ahead.

To look at the nutritional facts of the dish, chicken, spinach and egg are a trio in this. Chicken comes with high-quality, lean protein that helps in tissue repair, cellular growth, and muscle protein synthesis. Also, the amino acid profile of chicken provides rich amounts of leucine and tryptophan. Apart from this, lean poultry helps in maintaining bone mineral density, boosts metabolism, and supports weight management with sustained satiety.

Other than that, spinach has macro benefits along with vital micronutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. This leafy green is loaded with iron, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K1. They collectively support bone health, regular muscle contractions, and proper nervous system function. The high fibre content in spinach aids digestion, while its low caloric density helps in weight loss.

1. Can leftover chicken be used for this chicken and spinach omelette recipe?Yes, pre-cooked, boiled or shredded chicken breast helps save substantial preparation time in the morning.

2. Does this chicken and spinach omelette suit a keto diet?Chicken and spinach omelette is exceptionally low in carbohydrates and rich in clean proteins, making it ideal for ketogenic lifestyles.

3. Does spinach work on muscle function?Spinach contains essential calcium and magnesium, that help in regular muscle contractions, cellular function, and overall bone health.

 
weight loss diet protein body weight fitness goal healthy diet healthy recipes
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