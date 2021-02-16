IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / The coronavirus may not be able to mutate beyond control
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

The coronavirus may not be able to mutate beyond control

Yes, the variants are worrying, but there appear to be limits to what might be coming.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:32 PM IST

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- It’s been about a year since the early coronavirus alarms were raised, and despite a decline in infections, new fears are rising up. New Covid-19 variants are making pessimists worry that an even bigger next wave may be coming.

It’s true that the virus is mutating in ways more profound than biologists anticipated last summer. But new research also suggests that there may be limits to how many tricks the coronavirus has up its sleeve — and that may make it easier for vaccines to keep up.

If scientists have been somewhat blindsided by the variants, it’s because they hadn’t fully realized the way the coronavirus tends to mutate — in a way that’s distinct from influenza or HIV. This virus has a talent for shape-shifting by dropping pieces of its genetic code.

Early on, a few scientists observed these so-called deletion mutations by studying virus samples from patients with compromised immune systems. Such patients can be crucibles for viral evolution, because the virus survives in their cells for months, making copies of itself all the while.

The mutations that scientists were observing in individual patients were essentially the same as those now seen in the new variants. Molecular biologist Kevin McCarthy of the University of Pittsburgh, who analyzed mutations in immune-compromised patients, found this eye-opening. “Evolution in that patient, in some ways, foreshadowed what the virus was going to do all over the world,” he said.

McCarthy’s group published its findings earlier this month in Science. Another group of researchers published a similar comparison in December in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Last spring and summer, scientists had considered SARS-CoV-2 to be somewhat mutation-averse, because it contains a molecular proofreading mechanism. When a mutated virus replicates, this mechanism corrects it. Human cells and those of other animals have various such proofreading systems to allow them to replicate without too many errors. Influenza viruses and HIV do not — which is one reason those viruses continue to evolve too fast for a single vaccine.

However, it turns out that the coronavirus’s proofreader lets one type of mutation through: a section of missing genetic code. So the virus is able to eject sections of code and still replicate — and still get transmitted to other people.

McCarthy says he came to appreciate this in the early fall when he was asked about some of the deletions found in a patient. “I started looking at all these genomic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 that had been deposited from all over the world in a public database,” he said. “And I started finding additional examples.”

The deletions can allow viral proteins to change their shapes in ways that could evade both the proofreading mechanism and the human immune system. That’s what people are worried about, McCarthy explained. The first new variant that made big news — the B.1.1.7 variant that spread so fast in the U.K. — has two of these deletions.

B.1.1.7’s big advantage seems to be an increased ability to transmit between people. It’s also a basic principle of evolution that the more that humans produce antibodies to a virus — because they’ve been infected before or because they’ve been vaccinated — the greater will be the advantage for any new variant that can elude those antibodies.

Penn State University evolutionary biologist Andrew Read likens this to the introduction of new predators on an island. The animals already there either die or adapt — by growing shells, by climbing or burrowing, or by acquiring the ability to fight back.

If the coronavirus develops an anti-vaccine strategy, we will need a counter strategy.

That could mean upgrading the existing vaccines so that they induce a broader range of antibodies. It also might help to give people different vaccines for their first and second doses — an approach that needs to be tested in clinical trials.

McCarthy would like to see more data on the patients who have gotten Covid-19 despite being vaccinated. When were they exposed, and did they have high or low levels of the virus in their bodies? This fight requires that all scientists working to understand the virus have all the data they need.

But from what they’ve learned so far, it doesn’t appear that the new variants mean the pandemic will never end. McCarthy thinks SARS-CoV-2 may not be able to mutate itself in infinite ways that make it better at infecting people and evading antibodies. So far, scientists have been seeing the same deletions cropping up again and again. “The virus was telling us that it was evolving in a certain way for a certain reason,” he said.

At this point, new changes are appearing independently in different places — so-called convergent evolution — and it could be that the number of possible changes is limited.

A year ago, some people thought the course of the pandemic could be foretold according to simple formulas. As the complexities of the coronavirus have become apparent, scientists have grown less confident in their predictions. But that also means there’s no reason to assume the pandemic will never go away.Listen to Faye’s “Follow the Science” podcast on coronavirus shape-shifting, available on Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast 'Follow the Science.' She has written for the Economist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinion

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

The coronavirus may not be able to mutate beyond control

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Yes, the variants are worrying, but there appear to be limits to what might be coming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Listing out further information about the returnees with the South African variant (B.1.351), Bhargava said that one was from Angola, one from Tanzania and the remaining two were from South Africa.(ANI Photo)
Listing out further information about the returnees with the South African variant (B.1.351), Bhargava said that one was from Angola, one from Tanzania and the remaining two were from South Africa.(ANI Photo)
india news

South African Covid variant detected in 4 returnees, Brazil variant in 1: ICMR

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:01 PM IST
“In India, the South African strain of Covid-19 has been detected in four returnees from South Africa. All travellers and their contacts tested and quarantined,” Bhargava said during the Union health ministry’s press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marseille firefighters brigade carry out a health assessment operation by analysing wastewater to look for traces of Covid-19 in a retirement home, on February 15, 2021 in Metz, eastern France. - The battalion of Marseille firefighters sent 11 men to carry out analyses and train local firefighters as the department in the Grand Est has a 'higher than average' incidence of the new Covid19 variants. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)(AFP)
Marseille firefighters brigade carry out a health assessment operation by analysing wastewater to look for traces of Covid-19 in a retirement home, on February 15, 2021 in Metz, eastern France. - The battalion of Marseille firefighters sent 11 men to carry out analyses and train local firefighters as the department in the Grand Est has a 'higher than average' incidence of the new Covid19 variants. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)(AFP)
health

Covid-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
“It’s not really something you can sort of flip a switch, do overnight,” cautioned Richard Webby, who directs a World Health Organization flu center from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers have also reported that a lower proportion of children are diagnosed with Covid-19 compared to older age groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
Researchers have also reported that a lower proportion of children are diagnosed with Covid-19 compared to older age groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
health

Younger people half as likely as adults to catch Covid-19: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:39 PM IST
Previous studies have found differences in symptoms and the clinical course of Covid-19 in children compared to adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The average age of diagnosis for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is just seven years.(Unsplash. Representative image)
The average age of diagnosis for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is just seven years.(Unsplash. Representative image)
health

Researchers find potential new treatment for fatal childhood brain cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:32 PM IST
In pre-clinical testing in mouse models, the researchers found that the promising drug combination led to survival in two-thirds of the mice and that the drug combination completely halted the growth of these highly aggressive tumours in these mice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For now, scientists agree on the immediate priority: Vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. The next step is less certain and depends largely on the strength of the immunity offered by vaccines and natural infections and how long it lasts. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
For now, scientists agree on the immediate priority: Vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. The next step is less certain and depends largely on the strength of the immunity offered by vaccines and natural infections and how long it lasts. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
health

Coronavirus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Eventually, the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 will become yet “another animal in the zoo,” joining the many other infectious diseases that humanity has learned to live with, predicted Dr. T. Jacob John, who studies viruses and was at the helm of India’s efforts to tackle polio and HIV/AIDS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
The respondents also had very strong opinions regarding the exposure to second-hand smoke (passive smoking). Seven out of ten Indians feel that exposure to second-hand smoke makes them vulnerable to health risks.(iStock/HT Archive)
health

Indians want strict tobacco control, demand removal of smoking zones: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • 82% of these adults believe that smokeless tobacco is a serious issue in the country, while 80% believe that smoking cigarettes is an issue of huge concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.(Reuters)
Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.(Reuters)
health

Focus shifts to research into all-in-one Covid-19 vaccines as variants emerge

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The government last week announced a pact with CureVac NV to tackle variants, pairing artificial intelligence to predict future mutations with messenger RNA technology that can rapidly generate new vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
In the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, 75,05,010 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until 8am on Friday, the ministry said.(Reuters)
health

Covid-19: 4 states/UTs recorded no new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:55 PM IST
“No new cases reported by 4 states/UTs in the last 24 hours. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, (REUTERS)
world news

'Kent' Covid-19 variant will sweep the world, says UK genetic surveillance chief

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Kent variant has "swept the country" and "it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Kinikar also said that the lesson learnt during the H1N1 pandemic came handy for Covid treatment of kids.(AP)
Dr Kinikar also said that the lesson learnt during the H1N1 pandemic came handy for Covid treatment of kids.(AP)
india news

UK variant of Covid-19 more cardiotoxic for younger adults, children: Doctor

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:55 AM IST
More cases and deaths are being reported among younger adults and kids post the new UK variant which was detected last year, said Dr Aarti Kinikar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
"As on 10th Feb, 2021 (8 AM), total of 66,11,561 beneficiaries vaccinated against #COVID19," health ministry tweeted.(Reuters)
health

Less than 5,000 active cases in 33 state, UTs: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Kerala and Maharashtra, have contributed nearly 71 per cent of the total active cases in last 24 hours in the country, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
health

Health ministry says over 58 lakh frontline workers received Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:33 PM IST
India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday.(AP Photo )
health

Oxford Covid-19 shot less effective against South African variant: Study

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12%, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7%, and Maharashtra at 4.50%.(Reuters)
health

14 regions log zero Covid deaths in 24 hrs: Government

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 AM IST
“India’s fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes... Fourteen states/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours,” said the health ministry in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP