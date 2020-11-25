This DIY body butter is all you need to nourish your dry skin this winter

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:12 IST

If your skin becomes Sahara desert-like during winter, then you need more than just a body lotion to moisturise it. Under such circumstances, body butter comes in handy. The consistency of body butter is much thicker, richer and concentrated, which goes deep inside the layers of your skin to nourish and moisturise it.

A good body butter can easily help your skin heal and rejuvenate. And while you can definitely buy one from the market, nothing beats the 100% natural and homemade one! It is not only free of chemicals but it also ensures there’s no contamination.

SO, HERE’S HOW YOU CAN EASILY MAKE ONE AT HOME:

All you need is:

1 cup shea/cocoa butter

1/2 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup almond oil

Essential oils of your choice (optional)

FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS TO GET YOUR OWN BODY BUTTER:

Prepare a double boiler to melt the shea/cocoa butter and coconut oil together.

After they have melted, remove the bowl from the heat, and let the mixture cool down.

Now, add the almond and essential oils, and stir it gently.

Wait for a few minutes or until the oils start to partially solidify.

Once it gets solidified, use a hand blender to blend the mixture for a few minutes.

After blending it for a few minutes, if you see butter-like consistency, it is ready to use!

Transfer the final product into a clean container for daily use.

Shea/cocoa butter can be easily found in online stores, and is not even that expensive. Both cocoa and shea butter are known for their moisturising properties. They are also believed to improve the skin’s appearance over time, so investing in these two can go a long way!

Almond and coconut oil make for excellent moisturisers for your skin, and have antibacterial properties. And with a smell so nice, it’s a great addition to your body butter.

Since we are not adding any artificial fragrances, adding essential oils can serve the purpose. Not only will it give a fresh aroma to your body butter, but it will also benefit your skin depending on what essential oils you are choosing.

Go ahead and try this body butter this winter, to give your skin what it needs!

