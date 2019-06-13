10 Avengers Endgame mistakes you missed, including a Game of Thrones-style coffee cup

For die-hard Marvel fans, Avengers: Endgame was the perfect experience - an emotional conclusion to the decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as one YouTube channel once said, ‘No movie is without sin’. So here are the top 10 goofs from Avengers: Endgame you might have missed, courtesy the IMDb goofs page.

1. When Thor and Rocket are in the past discussing their mission, a disposable coffee cup with a lid can be seen next to Rocket while he is standing on a pillar. A similar gaffe created quite the uproar among Game of Thrones fans.

2. Gamora died to get the soul stone in Infinity War, but she is replaced with old-Gamora in Endgame and continues to live in that time line. If that’s possible, the Avengers could also get Black Widow, Vision and Tony Stark back.

This image released by Disney shows Karen Gillan in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP) ( AP )

3. Thanos being removed from 2014 would not prevent the events of Infinity War, as The Ancient One clearly stated that making changes to the timeline creates other alternate timelines. When 2014 Thanos arrives in the present day (thanks to 2014 Nebula) this would create a time paradox - as Thanos no longer exists in the past the events of Avengers: Infinity War would not come to pass. Thanos would not be around to collect the Infinity Stones and the Snap would not happen.

4. When Professor Hulk is running through the first time travel tests with Ant-Man, Captain America is seen standing between Black Widow and Hulk. When the camera cuts to Ant-Man and back to Hulk, Captain America is now on Hulk’s right hand side.

5. After Barton stabs Akihiko with his sword, the camera pans out to reveal Black Widow watching. If one looks down at Akihiko, the actor (Hiroyuki Sanada) is visibly moving and breathing.

6. When Scott is eating a taco, Rhodey lands next to him and accidentally blows the taco away. When Hulk comes around, he holds out two tacos for Scott, who is then only seen taking one.

Jeremy Renner in Avengers Endgame.

7. Clint Barton/Hawkeye is ambidextrous, this is apparent from his appearance in Thor when he holds his bow in his left hand as opposed to his right which he does in Avengers and onward.

8. Scott is in the van trying a jump start, we then cut away and he is seen in the background battling a flying monster.

9. Near the very end of the film, Steve Rogers tells Sam Wilson “I thought I’d try some of that life Tony (Stark) was telling me to get.” In reality, it’s not Tony Stark who tells him to “get a life,” but Natasha Romanoff, near the beginning of the film, after he tells her to do the same.

10. When Captain America enters the elevator to retrieve the staff from the Hydra Agents after the First Avengers in 2012, Jasper Sitwell is seen using a Samsung S6 which was released in 2015.

Jun 13, 2019