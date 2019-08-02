1917 trailer: Sam Mendes’ war epic takes a leaf out of Dunkirk’s book. Watch here

hollywood

The first trailer for director Sam Mendes’ new film, 1917, has been released online. Predicted to be a major awards contender later this year, the World War 1 drama seems to be modelled around director Christopher Nolan’s recent war thriller, Dunkirk.

The two-minute trailer is cut in a similar fashion to Dunkirk, highlighting a race against time mission, the failure of which will have dire consequences and result in mass casualties. 1917 features a young cast, led by George McKay, who is supported by several British stalwarts such as Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Mendes had been heavily inspired by Nolan’s The Dark Knight for his first James Bond film, Skyfall. He’d returned to direct its follow-up, the less well received Spectre.

World War 1 isn’t portrayed on screen as often as World War 2, with Steven Spielberg’s War Horse and DC’s Wonder Woman being the two biggest recent examples.

Here’s an official synopsis of 1917: “At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.”

