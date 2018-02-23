7 Days in Entebbe India release date: Here’s when Rosamund Pike’s new thriller is landing

Reliance Entertainment’s 7 Days in Entebbe will release in India on March 16. The British film is directed by Jose Padilha and stars Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl in the lead roles. The release date was announced in a statement on Friday.

7 Days in Entebbe is inspired by true events, and revolves around the story of Operation Entebbe, a 1976 counter-terrorist hostage-rescue operation. It is the fourth film to dramatize the events of Operation Entebbe, after the American TV films Victory at Entebbe (1976) and Raid on Entebbe (1977), and the Israeli film Operation Thunderbolt (1977).

Padilha said: “My film tells two parallel stories about the raid: On one hand, we look at the saga of the hostages and the terrorists, and how their interaction and mental states evolved as the days went by; on the other hand, we look at the internal debate that ensued following the hijack inside the Israeli government, and at the opposing positions.”

