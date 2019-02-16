Actor Bruno Ganz, best known for fearless performance as Adolf Hitler, dead at 77

Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor who gave a masterful performance as Adolf Hitler in Downfall, has died aged 77, his agent said Saturday.

Ganz, who died at his home in Zurich, had a distinguished career on screen and stage before his 2004 appearance in Downfall, which unfolds over the final, suffocating days inside Hitler's bunker.

For many critics his nuanced portrayal of the fascist tyrant that veers between explosive and sombre was unparallelled.

Hitler is a figure that German-speaking actors had historically been reluctant to take on and the Zurich-born Ganz conceded that being Swiss provided a necessary buffer.

"It helped me also that I am not German, because I could put my passport between Hitler and me," Ganz told The Arts Desk website in 2005. He was most recently seen in Lars von Trier’s The House that Jack Built.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 17:16 IST