After Shraddha Kapoor, Gully Boy’s MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi grooves with Masaba Gupta on Dilbar. See video

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had blown away fans with his performance in the Zoya Akhtar film. The actor had played a rapper and a mentor to Ranveer Singh’s character Murad in the film. And now his performance on Nora Fatehi’s song Dilbar proves that the actor is not just a rapper and an actor but a brilliant dancer too.

Siddhant joined designer Masaba Gupta to groove to the hit dance number and the two had a blast while matching steps to perfection.

A few days ago, a video of Nora Fatehi teaching ‘Dilbar’ steps to Shraddha Kapoor had gone viral on the web.

Siddhant made his Bollywood debut as a street rapper MC Sher in Gully Boy and received a lot of praise for his performance. He even received a special letter from veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan along with a bouquet of flowers. Amitabh had written that for an actor, the most difficult job is to remain simple in front of the camera and that Siddhant was just that.

He had also replied back to him in Hindi saying that he had never imagined receiving such a gift and blessing from the actor. He had added that he cannot express his happiness in words and it’s a very fortunate and a proud moment for him. He had ended saying that he wishes to seek his blessings in person by touching his feet some day.

Siddhant was spotted by Zoya while dancing at the success party of the online series, Inside Edge and was called for an audition the next day. He was also told to memorise a rap song for the audition but ended up writing his own rap number, which he performed.

The actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview that it was Deepika Padukone who had given him the best compliment saying, “Oh! He is just a boy. He is so cute”.

Talking about his onscreen character, he had said, “I used to feel like apna time kab aaega. So I used to write but those were usually haikus and maybe four-liners, nothing in the long format. Those were just thoughts. So yea I could relate (to Murad). But in real life I can relate to MC Sher more. But that’s how we are, we are actors and we do things. That’s the beauty of it.”

