AR Rahman, Joe Russo release Marvel’s Hindi anthem before Avengers: Endgame. Watch video

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has released the Hindi anthem for Marvel movies. The song is sung and composed by AR Rahman, who was also present at its launch in Mumbai at a special event on Monday.

The colourful music video shows Rahman singing on a stage with a large crowd of youngsters around him. It is peppered with scenes from the previous few MCU movies and the trailer footage from the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Watch it here:

“I know the universal thing about good and evil. So when they briefed me about the story, I wanted to create something that was firm and at the centre of this film,” Rahman said at the event. He also said that he hopes Joe likes the song. Joe said he ‘loved it’.

“Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for Avengers: Endgame. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track,” Rahman had said in a statement when the song was announced last month.

Earlier on Monday at another event, Joe said he was in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a project. Asked about whether he’d like to work with an Indian actor in the future, a visibly conscious Joe said, “I’d love to work with Priyanka,” he said, “I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet.”

Produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie releases in India on April 26.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 20:53 IST