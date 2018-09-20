Ashton Kutcher hits a kid with his Tesla, poses for pic to say sorry

Ashton Kutcher was shocked when a kid he hit with his car asked for a photograph with the actor as a form of apology. Kutcher was driving his black Tesla when he hit a teenager in Los Angeles.

Leo Marenghi, 19, told People.com that he was on his way to pick up kids he babysits when Kutcher’s car hit him. He was on the floor when the actor jumped out to ask him if he was alright. To Kutcher’s surprise, all Marenghi wanted was a photograph with him, which a bystander duly helped them out with.

“I was picking them up from school and I was riding a scooter when Ashton was pulling out of Sunset Bronson Studios,” he said. “I was on the floor and when I got up he was getting out of his car. He was really nice about it and acted concerned. He asked me if I was okay and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. Can I get a picture with you?’”

Marenghi said he doesn’t intend to sue Kutcher for the accident as that would be ‘trashy’. “I immediately called my sister and my mom. Luckily I took a photo with him otherwise they wouldn’t have believed me!”

Marenghi shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Got hit by a car today… But it’s ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher.”

