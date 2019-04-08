At Avengers Endgame press event, Marvel leaves seats empty for fallen superheroes. Twitter gets emotional

All the remaining superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together for a monumental press conference for Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles on Sunday. From Brie Larson to Robert Downey Jr, all were present for the special promotional event, moderated by actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau.

Favreau began the event with a touching gesture towards all the other MCU characters and actors who could not make it to Avengers: Endgame following the event of last years’ Infinity War. He said that they had left a few seats vacant for the characters who lost their lives after Thanos’ deadly finger snap.

He dropped the curtain of stage to reveal Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Marvel head Kevin Feige and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. “Clearly things look a little different in the post-Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Favreau said about the gaping empty seats on the stage. They were later filled by Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Karen Gillian, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

Jon Favreau just introduced the #AvengersEndgame press conference in devastating fashion, reminding us half of them dead. pic.twitter.com/mYWf4NOkqc — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 7, 2019

Twitter users got emotional on seeing the empty seats. “This is absolutely not funny, my lawyer will be in contact,” wrote one. “My Sunday was fine then @MarvelStudios did a press conference leaving half the seats empty for the dead #Avengers,” wrote another.

happy 19 days until avengers end(of my life)game press photo tours are ALREADY ruining my life and also marvel went so far as to leave empty seats for the fallen during a press conference and i just ???¿¿?¿ — its christa (@christaanicole) April 8, 2019

They left empty seats for the 'fallen' at the Avengers Endgame press tour.



w o w pic.twitter.com/U6vF0JAhlw — GeekyGibbs (@GeekyGibbs) April 8, 2019

me when i noticed they kept half the seats empty pic.twitter.com/j7Gsi2eMfW — peter parkour (@peter_parkerson) April 7, 2019

empty seats for the fallen avengers omg I got chills 😭👏❤️ https://t.co/PHjMEzOSeE — samantha doyle (@sammyjeanss) April 7, 2019

A fan also noted how the set-up for Infinity War and Endgame press conference was exactly same but the number of people was reduced to half. There are no Tom Holland, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Chadwick Boseman and other members of the team. Check out the comparison:

The setup for the "@Avengers: Endgame" Press Conference was the same exact setup as it was for "#AvengersInfinityWar"! The empty seats at the "#AvengersEndgame" Press Conference reflected towards the heroes that were once there, last year; but now they’re all empty seats. #Thanos pic.twitter.com/yDhz2zYQEb — Vahn (@ImAFilmEditor) April 8, 2019

At the press conference, the stars and the filmmakers dodged all spoilers but still gave some fun tidbits from the film. Brie Larson revealed that the film will always be special for her as she shot for it before Captain Marvel, making it the first time she played the powerful superhero.

Robert Downey Jr was also asked about the scene in Avengers: Infinity War in which he watches Peter Parker turn to dust in his arms. Downey had a quirky reply: “I love the lighting in that scene. I look so shredded.”

Mark Ruffalo said being a part of the press conference was a bittersweet experience for him. According to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, he said: “We’re all talking like we’re dead.” He added that actors are vagabonds, and this franchise “is the closest thing we have to continuity”

Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres on April 26.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 12:47 IST