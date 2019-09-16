Avengers Endgame director says cancelling Spider-Man deal was ‘tragic mistake’ by Sony

hollywood

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has said that it was a ‘tragic mistake’ on Sony’s part to end its deal with Disney, which allowed Spider-Man to be used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Sony and Disney recently announced that they couldn’t come to a new agreement over the rights to the character, and therefore Spider-Man would not be featured in future MCU films.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun recently, Joe Russo said, “Stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate Kevin [Feige]’s penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it’s a big mistake.”

Spider-Man, as played by Tom Holland, made his MCU debut in Joe and Anthony Russo’s Captain America: Civil War. The brothers were involved in casting Holland in the role, and went on to direct him in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Holland also appeared as the popular superhero in two solo films in the MCU.

Holland in a recent interview to GQ provided an update about the situation. He said, “I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill, and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

A Sony executive recently said that the studio was confident it could continue the franchise without the involvement of Marvel. Early reports suggest that Spider-Man could be integrated into Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, which includes Tom Hardy’s Venom and its upcoming sequel, and Jared Leto’s Morbius.

