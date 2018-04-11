Avengers Infinity War new TV spot | Thanos delivers his most chilling threat yet

A new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, the latest in a stream of promotional material for the movie ahead of its worldwide release in two weeks, was released online on Tuesday. Every spot we’ve seen so far has had its own peg, and this one is all about Thanos, the mightiest adversary the Avengers have ever faced.

“You’re strong,” he says, “but I can snap my fingers and you’d cease to exist.” Thanos is played by Josh Brolin in Infinity War, and it’s a character that has been teased for over four years, ever since his appearance in the first Avengers movie.

We see the important plot points that Marvel has been hinting at in all the marketing material - the Battle of Wakanda, the shot with all the superheroes charging towards us, and that instantly iconic moment when Captain America stops Thanos’ punch.

We also see the Mad Titan embedding a new infinity stone in the infinity gauntlet - that’s the task that brings him to Earth in the first place - and delivering more of those threats that he has been laying on the Avengers ever since the first trailer was released. There is also a brief exchange between Iron Man and Doctor Strange in which the dimension-hopping superhero has some rather sad news for everyone.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

