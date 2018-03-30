Avengers Infinity War’s big surprise revealed? Russo Brothers, Brie Larson tweet Captain Marvel pic

Avengers: Infinity War was always supposed to have a few surprises in store for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fans – the absence of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye from all promotional material and the presence of Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson on Avengers 3 and 4 sets during shooting being the two big giveaways. For those who wanted Captain Marvel -- who will headline Marvel’s first female-fronted film in 2019 – in Infinity War have another reason to cheer now. Film’s directors Russo Brothers shared a fan-made poster of Captain Marvel in costume, which was soon retweeted by Larson.

Does that mean we will have Captain Marvel to the rescue as Avengers fight the mighty Thanos? The fans will sure like to believe so. The tweet went viral within an hour and the fan comments were exuberant, to put it subtly. While fans are sure Larson will be a part of Avengers 4, they are expecting a cameo or at least her post-credit scene with her in Infinity War.

This is not the first time that Russo Brothers have dropped a hint about Captain Marvel being in Avengers: Infinity War. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier, they had said, “We have some great female characters in this: Captain Marvel is in it, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch. We have Wakanda coming in and there’s a whole group of characters coming from the Wakandan universe, from the Black Panther universe -- amazingly strong characters, strong-willed characters -- and we have the Guardians. Two of the Guardians are daughters of Thanos, so there’s a really strong connection to the main villain of the story. I think you’ll see in the film that that they’re very pivotal to the storyline, and I think the arcs are fantastic. We’re really, really proud of being able to introduce Captain Marvel in this one.”

Here is where things get confusing: Rumors that Captain Marvel would appear in Avengers: Infinity War have been denied earlier both by the Russo brothers and Disney. So, will she or won’t she? But then, makers have confirmed surprises in the film and she may be one – and the biggest – among them.

We’ll know for sure when the highly awaited film opens on April 27. In the same interview Anthony Russo had teased, “The Avengers are deeply divided. They have a seemingly irreconcilable problem. Unfortunately, that’s the moment where the greatest threat they’ve ever faced comes up. It’s a bad place for them to be in when that happens.” It seems Avengers need all the help they can get and Captain Marvel is just what we need in this scenario.