Avengers: Infinity War will clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala on April 27

Avengers: Infinity War, one of the biggest superhero films in terms of scale is now preponed by a week after Mr Stark (Robert Downey Jr) wondered if he couldn’t watch it earlier. In a Twitter exchange between Robert Downey Jr and Marvel Studios, it came through crystal clear that fans will now wait a week lesser for this superhero film.

Here’s the Twitter exchange.

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

You guys wanted it. You got it. See you there April 27th. pic.twitter.com/DsllNH2ko6 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Now, the interesting thing about this decision is that the release in India will coincide with that of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Kaala. Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios, Kaala is also slated to release on April 27. Considering the fan base of Rajinikanth, the opening day earnings for any other film would have suffered. But in this case, we are talking about one of the most looked forward to superhero films of our time.

It is a collaboration between so many heroes on screen to fight one enemy - Thanos and is expected to be a spectacle. Will the big Hollywood film put up a good fight opposite Rajinikanth? We will have to wait and see.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony Russo and John Russo and stars Robert Downey Jr, Christ Pratt, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sebastian Slan in pivotal roles.

Marvel’s recent release, Black Panther has received rave reviews from critics and the film has also performed splendidly at the worldwide box office.

