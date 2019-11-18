Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot join DC fans in declaring ‘Release the Snyder Cut’ of Justice League, break internet

hollywood

On the second anniversary of the superhero film Justice League, fans of director Zack Snyder have renewed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which for two years has been used to urge Warner Bros to release the filmmaker’s original cut of the movie.

Snyder stepped down from Justice League during post production, and was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon, who conducted extensive reshoots and reshaped the tone of the movie. Justice League was released to mixed reviews and was a major box office disappointment, reported to have lost Warner Bros over $75 million.

Actors Ben Affleck, who played Batman in the film, and Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, joined Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa in supporting the movement. Several people involved in the film’s production have claimed that Snyder’s version of the film was shot, and edited, but was met with disapproval by the studio. It is believed that for the Snyder cut to be released, more money would need to be spent in fine-tuning visual effects, etc.

Snyder, retweeting Gal’s tweet, wrote, “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong.” Alongside Affleck’s tweet, Snyder wrote, “Neither can Batman.” On his official Vero account, Snyder shared four unseen pictures from the film, one each featuring Affleck, Gal Gadot, Momoa and Fisher. “Humbled by the outpouring and support,” he wrote in the post.

After over 658,000 tweets were posted using the hashtag Release the Snyder Cut, fans celebrated the number, because the film had made $658 million worldwide. The number has since shot past 700,000. “I’m so touched by everyone that made today such an unforgettable day. The fandom united to support Zack and his vision. My heart is full,” one fan wrote. The goal appears to be to convince Warner Bros to either invest in putting together a theatrical release, or to put the Snyder Cut out on the HBO Max streaming app.

Here are some reactions:

Zack has the upper hand, I repeat, Zack Snyder has the upper hand #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/AUFma0ZoKa — Nosco (@NoscoOutlaw) November 18, 2019

Its fascinating and overwhelming to see the DC community coming together in times like this. Open your eyes and act on it already @wbpictures !!!!!

Guys, please keep it coming. We can do this!!! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Philly Infimate (@InfimatePhilly) November 18, 2019

Shouldnt be surprised tho, we know how powerful Zack Snyder is#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/4KmYDYX0ub — ⚜️ James 214 ⚒ (@BigMonkeyLuvr25) November 18, 2019

This is how the evening ends. But also how the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement shifts into a higher gear. For Zack. For the League. pic.twitter.com/FgVhsCHU7c — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) November 18, 2019

Even Jake Gyllenhaal supports the Snyder cut. This is such a great day #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/T6fxvj8vIY — oof (@mabdul42) November 18, 2019

After the box office failure of the film, Snyder, Affleck and Henry Cavill, who played Superman, all departed the DC Extended Universe. While Affleck was replaced by Robert Pattinson in a new trilogy of films, Snyder lost his overall creative control over the series, and his involvement in its future is restricted to a producer credit for the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel. And although no official announcement has been made regarding Cavill’s future, Warner Bros hasn’t announced any new films featuring his version of the Man of Steel.

