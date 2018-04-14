Ben Affleck tweets condolences after 11-year-old Batman fan dies of cancer

Hollywood star Ben Affleck on Saturday shared his condolences after a Batman fan, an 11-year-old refugee, who reached out for the superhero’s help, died of cancer.

Last week, the 45-year-old actor took a break from filming Triple Frontier in Hawaii and FaceTimed with Mukuta after the boy had requested the Dark Knight to help reunite his family. Affleck took to Twitter to share his sorrow on Mukuta’s demise.

“Mukuta was a strong and brave young man. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family,” the actor wrote, alongside a news article on Mukuta’s death.

Mukuta was a strong and brave young man. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/1iLK7agB64 — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 13, 2018

Mukuta’s last wish was for his family - his father and seven of his brothers and sisters living in Atlanta and his mother and four siblings in Zimbabwe - to be reunited before he passed.

While in an Atlanta hospice, the boy’s call on Facebook for Batman’s help went viral on social media.

“Such a memorable day for Mukuta who’s a super #Batman fan. He received a phone call from @BenAffleck today. Thanks to the widespread community support and helping us deliver on our mission: To Improve the Lives of Those We Serve,” Hospice Atlanta centre tweeted.

Affleck also offered to help fly Mukuta’s mother from Zimbabwe to Atlanta to be with her son during this difficult time.

“#HospiceAtlanta & Mukuta’s family are so thankful to @BenAffleck, who following his FaceTime conversation w/Mukuta yesterday, has graciously offered to fly his mother from Zimbabwe to reunite with her son,” the centre said. “A true superhero in action!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more