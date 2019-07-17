Beyonce debuts new Lion King music video, calls it love letter to Africa. Watch here

A week after releasing Spirit from Disney’s The Lion King, singer-songwriter Beyonce has dropped the music video of the song.The world premiere of the music video was aired on ABC News. Spirit is the title track for Beyonce’s, upcoming album The Lion King: The Gift.

“I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Beyonce as saying.Adding to it, the pop icon called it a love letter to Africa and said, “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it.”

The Crazy in Love singer also added that the song has made use of a lot of drums and incredible new sounds.The four-minute thirty-second video is sure to take you on a journey to Africa as it features some mesmerising landscapes of the continent.

The video has also incorporated some clips from the Disney film.The music video ends with a beautiful dance sequence.

Beyonce has also given her voice to Nala in the film, and has performed new versions of classic songs. Donald Glover has voiced Simba and James Earl Jones has lent his voice to Mufasa.With a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau and slated for release on July 19..

First Published: Jul 17, 2019