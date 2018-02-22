Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o to play Trevor Noah’s mother in biopic, Born a Crime

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is all set to star and produce the film adaptation of Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s bestselling memoir. The Oscar-winning star will play Noah’s Mother, Patricia, in the adaptation of Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

“When I read @Trevornoah’s Born A Crime, I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!,” she wrote on Twitter.

Noah will also produce the project through his Ark Angel Productions alongside Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment, and Nyong’o, reported Deadline.

When I read @Trevornoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrimehttps://t.co/v4AfGe23P5 pic.twitter.com/QvrsETIEAc — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 21, 2018

The 2016 book chronicles the popular comedian’s coming of age in South Africa as apartheid ended.

It also details Noah’s relationship with his fearless, rebellious, and fervently religious mother, who was determined to save her son from the cycle of poverty, violence and abuse.

The Daily Show host, the son of a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother, said his mother kept him hidden in his early years as such a union was punishable by five years in prison in the country.

Nyong’o won an Oscar for her role in 12 Years a Slave and currently stars in Black Panther as Nakia, the love interest of King T’Challa and a warrior in her own right.

She is also set to produce and star in the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s bestseller “Americanah.

