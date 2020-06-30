Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the first time since split, spent 2 hours with her. See pics

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:21 IST

Actor Brad Pitt was recently spotted at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s Los Angeles house, for the first time since their 2016 split. After spending two hours at her house, Pitt was seen backing out of the driveway and zooming off on a motorcycle.

The Daily Mail reports that the meeting took place on Tuesday, and that Pitt wore light jeans and a sweater. The former couple lives just 10 minutes away from each other. In November last year, Jolie had said that she would have preferred to live abroad and will do so as soon as her children are 18, but “right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

The former couple has six children. Their twins’ birthday is two weeks away. The Daily Mail says that the actors are getting along better now, after several years involved in a bitter custody dispute.

According to Hollywood Life, the meeting would not have taken place without lawyers present. Jolie recently spoke to Vogue about her decision to split. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said.

In an interview to French magazine Madame Figaro, she said “I had lost myself a bit” when her “relationship with Brad was coming to an end.” She added, “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.”

Meanwhile, actor Alia Shawkat broke her silence about dating rumours surrounding her and Pitt in a recent interview. “We’re not dating,” she told Vulture in an interview published last week. “We’re just friends.” She said that after those initial rumours emerged, her friends were just as curious as the rest of the world. “All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos,” she said. “I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.”

