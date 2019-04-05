Captain Marvel is first female superhero film to enter the $1 billion league

Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted film, Captain Marvel has crossed the USD 1 billion milestone at global box office. The Brie Larson-starrer, an origin story of Marvel superhero of the same name, raked in over USD 358 million in the US, while in the international territories, it amassed USD 645 million, Walt Disney, Marvel Studios’ parent company, shared in a press release.

The film debuted with a bang after minting USD 455 million gross worldwide in its first week. In the US, Captain Marvel launched with USD 153 million, the seventh best of any in the 21-film old Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

The film also registered the second-highest domestic opening weekend for a solo MCU character debut to last year’s Black Panther. It also beat out its DC counterpart Wonder Woman, which had domestically earned over USD 100 million in its first weekend in June 2017.

Also read: Jonas Brothers’ new song drops Cool Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner references. Watch video

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, features Larson as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

Also featuring Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, Captain Marvel released worldwide on March 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:49 IST