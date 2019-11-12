Chris Evans on possible Captain America return: ‘Not a hard no, not an eager yes either’

hollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:32 IST

Chris Evans says he would never say never to coming back as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the possibility would not get an "eager yes" from him.

The actor, who has essayed Steve Rogers aka Cap in 11 MCU films, concluded the character's journey with 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. When his Endgame co-star Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, asked Evans if he would come back, he responded with a question: "To Marvel?" He even joked that his character is "an old man now" post Endgame. "Everything clicks when I get up, recovery is not the same," Evans quipped.

But when Johansson prodded him, he gave a more serious answer. “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either," he said during Variety’s Actors on Actors segment.

Evans also elaborated on his career after Captain America's supposed swansong in Endgame. "There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together," he said.

