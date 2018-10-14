Chris Evans reveals details of his last scene as Captain America, calls it ‘really stupid’

Chris Evans’ last day as Captain America on the sets of Avengers 4 may have been an “emotional day” but the last line he said as the super soldier was “really stupid”. While attending the ACE Comic Con (via Comic Book) this weekend, the actor said that the final line he spoke as Captain America was nothing special.

“It was something really stupid, it was something really dumb. Which I also probably can’t give away,” Evans said. While he refused to give any big spoilers, he did reveal some details, “Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.

Earlier set photos from Avengers 4’s reshoots showed Evans on set with Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson. While the line itself was not memorable, Captain America’s fans need not worry. It would hardly be the last line that the Cap says during the film.

Chris Evans wrapped his final performance as Captain America last Thursday and termed his last shooting day on Avengers 4 as an “emotional day.” The 37-year-old actor had thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it “has been an honor.”

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016's Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films.

Evans’ tweet has received 275,000 retweets and over 1.1 million likes in less than one day. Among those who have responded are Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. “I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference,” Reynolds wrote in his trademark manner. The Rock, meanwhile wrote, “What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on.” Iron Man Robert Downey Jr had also reacted, sharing a meme from Toy Story.

Avengers 4 will release in May 2019.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 10:11 IST