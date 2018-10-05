Today in New Delhi, India
Chris Evans shocks Avengers fans with sad goodbye tweet for Captain America on last day of shoot

Chris Evans broke a lot of heart and possibly let out a big spoiler with a tweet declaring he is bidding Captain America goodbye.

hollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:46 IST
Associated Press
Chris Evans,Captain America,Avengers 4
Chris Evans played Captain America in several Marvel films over the years.

Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America. Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on Avengers 4 was an “emotional day.” The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it “has been an honor.”

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films.

The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that wanted to “get off the train before they push you off.”

Avengers 4 is slated to open in May next year.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 09:44 IST

