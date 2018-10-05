Chris Evans shocks Avengers fans with sad goodbye tweet for Captain America on last day of shoot

Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America. Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on Avengers 4 was an “emotional day.” The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain American, saying it “has been an honor.”

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films.

Thank you @ChrisEvans aka cap for those wonderful 8 years pic.twitter.com/Km02XX3NNC — Sudheendra Rao (@SudheendraRao4) October 5, 2018

Nothing more to be said than Thank You. pic.twitter.com/eVXfUG1zVC — Joshua Thatcher (@ThatcherJoshua) October 5, 2018

I am very emotional and sad for captain america because he will not be the part of Avengers films after Avengers 4.Captain America is my favorite superhero and Chris Evans is my favorite actor of Hollywood. — Adarsh Tiwari (@MostMania) October 5, 2018

It’s been an honor Cap...I’m gonna hate to see ya go... pic.twitter.com/j8yzK8rbPm — Tanner Selvidge (@SelvidgeTanner) October 5, 2018

The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that wanted to “get off the train before they push you off.”

Avengers 4 is slated to open in May next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 09:44 IST