Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth chickens out of insane Extraction action sequence, leaves it to experts. Watch video

Chris Hemsworth chickens out of insane Extraction action sequence, leaves it to experts. Watch video

Chris Hemsworth shared a new behind-the-scenes Extraction clip where he is happy to have been left out of a demanding action sequence.

hollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Chris Hemsworth shows how demanding the Extraction shoot was.
Chris Hemsworth may play the god of thunder, Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the actor sure knows when to step up and when to back down with “flexed biceps and folded hands’. As his Netflix original Extraction gets ready to land, the actor has been teasing snippets from the film and the latest one is thrilling and funny in equal measure.

Sharing the clip which shows multiple men falling off the roof of a building in what appears to be India, a sheepish looking Hemsworth says, “Quite happy to let the completely insane experts handle this particular shot! Our stunt team risked their lives and pushed their bodies to get some of these shots, and it’s truly incredible to see. The movie wouldn’t have been possible without these guys Folded handsFlexed bicepsThumbs up.”

 

Earlier, talking about the demanding action scenes in the film, Hemsworth told The Sunday Telegraph, “I think if I added up every action film that I’d ever done or every piece of action I’ve ever done in a movie, it wouldn’t even come close to what we’ve done in the last nine weeks on this movie.”

He added, “We’re limping home at the end of most days, it’s the most complex, most real-life action I’ve ever done.”

Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The screenplay is by Joe Russo and the film is produced by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

‘Mistake is a mistake’: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19 lockdown: Chidambaram calls central govt ‘heartless’, poses 2 questions
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 15,000, death toll rises to 507
LIVE: 10-month-old, father test positive for Covid-19 in Delhi
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Zoom vs Skype: Which video conferencing app should you use
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
